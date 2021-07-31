The Wyoming Department of Transportation urges caution by travelers on highways near wildfire burn scars this weekend because of the concern for flash flooding and potential for debris in the roadway.
Heavy rains Thursday night caused mud, sand and debris from the Mullen Fire burn scar to fill the stormwater ditch in a section of Wyoming Highway 230 near Woods Landing, according to a press release Friday. Debris and mud then overflowed onto the travel lanes, causing the highway to close briefly while WYDOT maintenance crews cleared it with snowplows.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, starting at 11 a.m. Friday, for areas of Albany and Carbon counties, including the Mullen Fire burn scar, which is under moderate risk of localized flooding. Forecasts are for more rain this weekend, as well. Motorists should keep an eye on conditions carefully, especially if traveling or recreating near the Mullen Fire burn scar.
Motorists near Hanna should also use caution, as similar conditions are being reported along the burn scar from the RR316 fire, including portions of Highway 72 and U.S. Highway 30/287.
WYDOT maintenance crews will be monitoring both burn scar areas this weekend, with a loader on standby near the Mullen Fire burn scar on Highway 230 to help clear debris, if needed.
Please keep these flash flood warnings in mind while traveling this weekend. If flood water has overtaken a road or bridge, don’t try to drive through the water. It only takes 6-12 inches of moving water for most vehicles to start floating.
If in doubt about driving in a flooded area: turn around, don’t drown.
For road conditions, visit the website www.wyoroad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.