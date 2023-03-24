USA Meat Label

In this June 16, 2022, file photo, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight’s Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa. Federal agriculture officials on March 6, 2023 released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to claim that phrase — or “Product of USA” — only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.”

BUFFALO — Wyoming cattle producers are watching a new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month, saying the change could provide more transparency for consumers and additional confidence in U.S. meat.

