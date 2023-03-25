Hicks, Driskill and Sommers

Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, left, speaks beside Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, during a meeting of the Management Council in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The main purpose of the meeting was to assign interim committee topics and consider topics for Management Council to study during the 2023 interim.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

State lawmakers will discuss a wide swath of issues during the 2023 interim, from education to energy and mental health to state revenue.

At a Thursday meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, all other legislative committees presented interim topics requests to the 10-member board, setting the stage for the 2024 budget session. House Speaker Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, chairman of the Management Council, said most legislative committees should plan to tackle around three topics during the interim, so as to appropriately explore a set number of topics, with the goal of proposing legislative options next year.

