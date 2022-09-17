CHEYENNE — The unexpected closure of a military-style academy for Wyoming high schoolers in Guernsey has drawn concern and sadness, sentiments that were universally expressed among stakeholders who’ve reacted to the move.

Some thought the news earlier this week emerged in a disorganized fashion. Officials said they hoped to let parents and attendees know before a scheduled visit that had been planned this weekend. Now, parents can either pick up their kids as in-person teaching winds down this month. The youth also can go to other states’ similar programs or participate remotely in academics, through the current term lasts a few more months.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus