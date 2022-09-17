CHEYENNE — The unexpected closure of a military-style academy for Wyoming high schoolers in Guernsey has drawn concern and sadness, sentiments that were universally expressed among stakeholders who’ve reacted to the move.
Some thought the news earlier this week emerged in a disorganized fashion. Officials said they hoped to let parents and attendees know before a scheduled visit that had been planned this weekend. Now, parents can either pick up their kids as in-person teaching winds down this month. The youth also can go to other states’ similar programs or participate remotely in academics, through the current term lasts a few more months.
“I think most of the parents will agree that they need to go to one of these programs” in other states, including Nevada, said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett of the current crop of cadets.
Pritchett also said the WCCA wants “to make sure that the cadets maintain their academic goals” even after the residential part of the program closes. “Right now, it’s just a very rapidly evolving situation.”
On Wednesday night following inquiries by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Military Department confirmed the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy would shut down — at least for now.
In the news release and in Thursday interviews, officials cited difficulties staffing the academy, even with an infusion of help by way of military volunteers. The academy could perhaps reopen in 2025 in a more urban area of the state and in other facilities that could be repurposed for WCCA.
Cadets
In interviews and email exchanges, stakeholders express agreement that the academy was a big help to the more than 1,000 cadets it educated over close to two decades.
They said it assisted teenagers, some from less-than-ideal family situations and who struggled in traditional high schools, with completing their high school education. The regimentation the attendees ages 16-18 found at WCCA was said to have gotten them on the right track, and they also learned life and other skills.
Among the many things taught during the approximately five-and-a-half-month residential portion of the program are skills participants need to hold a job, along with what state Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, described as life and coping skills. Hygiene, health and physical fitness also are emphasized, along with leadership.
He said WCCA has taught what is known as cowboy ethics, an ethos that stresses personal action and responsibility.
The lawmaker, who is a retired brigadier general, was previously a mentor to a WCCA attendee whose family he knew. When he was commander of the Wyoming Air National Guard, he got to know the program firsthand.
“It really is a boon to the nontraditional type of student who has had some type of issues in their lives,” Pappas said. “At the time we stood it up, it was difficult finding staff to go to a location like Guernsey and live there. If it was in another location, Cheyenne or Casper or some other location, it might not be so bad to be able to attract folks.”
Although Pritchet said it’s way too soon to make any concrete predictions, he also mentioned the possibility of Cheyenne and Casper as the types of places where WCCA may draw a sufficient number of staff.
“I am very sad to see that we had to curtail it for a little while. I have seen it change these kids’ lives,” Pappas said, adding that cadets there “gain confidence, they look you in the eye, it changes their lives.”
Reopening sought
State lawmakers want to see WCCA reopen and said funding isn’t the problem, it’s finding employees who are the right fit for the academy.
Amy Behrens is among those who support WCCA and reacted to its post on Facebook Thursday announcing the closure. She said her son attended in 2020, graduating late because the class was paused during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the WTE found Behrens based on her Facebook comments, others reached out to express their dismay about the new development.
“I have recommended it multiple times because I do not know where he would be now” without it, Behrens said of her son, speaking by phone. “He would not have a high school diploma now, I guarantee that.”
Although the family lives in Geneva, Nebraska, they sent their child to Guernsey, she said. He enjoyed the program and benefited from the mentorship that followed.
Officials said such mentorship includes several substantive conversations over the course of the roughly yearlong mentoring period. Behrens said her kid’s mentor would call, as would others from WCCA, and he keeps in touch with fellow cadets. He has since moved out of the family home and supports himself by working full time.
“I was so shocked” at the news of the impending wind-down, Behrens said. “I know the whole word is feeling being short-staffed.”
Still, she continued that “it just blows my mind that they are going to take that away.”
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, wrote that his “main concern is for the cadets and their families. I have been assured that the military department is doing everything they can on that front.
“(WCCA) has served us well and provided a lifeline for students in need of a second chance or simply need a more structured environment. It is important from a policy standpoint that we visit about what it will take to stand the academy back up.”
Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins, said the closure “is a matter of serious concern to me. The safety and security of the cadets is the main concern and that requires adequate staffing levels. The Wyoming Military Department is working on resolving the staffing issues and hopefully the Academy can reopen in the future.”
