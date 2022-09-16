WORLAND — On June 30, authorities were called to a residence north of Worland for a report that a man threatened another man with a gun.

According to an affidavit filed in Washakie County Circuit Court, the incident stemmed from a dispute between Donald Orr and his then-ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend’s father was helping her move out of the home north of Worland and Orr pointed a gun at the woman’s father at some point, the affidavit states.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus