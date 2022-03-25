As Cody resident Amber Bryant filled up her Chevy Suburban last weekend, the sales total on her pump screen started doubling, tripling and quadrupling rapidly in an almost cartoonish manner.
A fill-up that normally costs her around $50 to top off the 15-gallon tank, came closer to $80 last week. She said the gas pump automatically shut off when her husband reached $100 for a recent gas purchase on his truck.
“It makes you think about summer plans,” she said.
Brooks Jordan, district manager for the Big Horn District of Wyoming State Parks, said his department is projecting slower growth for visitation in 2022 due to the increase in gas. He is basing this projection off a similar result when fuel costs skyrocketed in 2008.
“It’s safe to say gas prices will have an effect on travel,” Jordan said during a public meeting on March 14. “It may be more local travel, that’s what we saw in 2008.”
Airfare may not be much cheaper than driving. According to CNN Travel, Delta executives recently reported last week that roundtrip passengers can expect fare increases of $30-$40. United Airlines and JetBlue Airways have also indicated that rising fuel costs will increase their ticket prices.
Park County Public Works has already exceeded its fuel, gas and oil budget for its solid waste department with four months still remaining in the budget year, and is 15.23% above budget for diesel costs. The department is above budget for a number of other fuel costs, and is experiencing rising costs for supplies like road construction materials, tires and corrugated metal culverts — more than doubling in price since last year.
“When a person also considers the challenging labor market (higher cost of labor and shortage of qualified labor) combined with the high cost of fuel, everything is much higher,” Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, said in an email. “The bottom line is our department has to work within established budgets so we have to cut back on maintenance, capital improvement projects, or borrow from lower priority needs so that we can take care of essential maintenance needs. This impacts everyone.”
Bryant also does bookkeeping for Gail Construction. She said the gas hike and long-term increase in lumber prices have caused her company to rethink how it implements the work contracts that it usually plugs in at a rate of $0.58 per mile or on a per trip basis.
“It’s just getting ridiculous,” she said.
She said if gas prices do rise above $6 per gallon, she will consider biking to work and making other significant changes to her daily routine.
Some drivers said they were filling up at the Maverik gas station on Big Horn on Friday purely in anticipation of upcoming price increases. The price of crude oil and gas work hand-in-hand, with the latter on the rise since last Wednesday night.
Nicholas Pecchi, 18, filling up the gas tank of his 2015 GMC Denali truck, said the increasing prices have caused him to drive less and see his friends less often. It also hasn’t helped that he’s had his hours cut at McDonald’s because business has slowed there.
“It’s hard,” he said. “I’m just hoping it’s not going to be over $100 to fill up.”
The increase in oil and gas prices has not only taken a hit on local wallets but has also raised questions about what the future may bring for the mineral industry in Wyoming.
Some have speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could benefit American oil and gas producers in the long run because it will support the argument for increased energy independence.
But Ryan McConnaughey, vice president and director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said there is nothing producers dislike more than uncertainty about the future.
“Shocks to the market like this are never something that’s going to cause a big decision,” McConnaughey said. “You don’t know how long these things are going to last.”
McConnaughey said most oil and gas companies developed their capital plans for the year many months ago, but a favorable outlook for demand does encourage investment.
However, further dampening any bright outlook is the fact the oilfield workforce has significantly dwindled since the start of the pandemic.
The fossil fuel industry also faces an uncertain future under President Joe Biden, due to his less aggressive approach to drilling on federal lands than his predecessor’s. McConnaughey said about 90% of the natural gas and 50% of the oil in Wyoming comes from federal lands.
“We’re still in a wait-and-see mode as far as federal regulations and what that means for the industry in Wyoming,” he said. “This just reinforces the need for America to secure its own energy independence.”
The United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the federal government’s stash of oil, stored in four salt caverns along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts. It was created in response to the 1973-1974 oil embargo.
As of March 11, the SPR consisted of 575.5 million barrels.
There are set rules on when SPR oil can be released, one being the president can order a full drawdown of the reserve to counter a “severe energy supply interruption.”
A president can also issue a limited drawdown when a circumstance arises that is likely to cause a domestic or international energy supply shortage of significant scope or duration. The most recent emergency drawdown was in 2011, according to SPR, when former President Barack Obama released 30 million barrels of oil in response to production disruptions in Libya.
The Secretary of Energy is authorized to carry out test drawdowns and distribution of crude oil from the Reserve. On March 2, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a sale of 30 million barrels of crude oil.
The maximum drawdown capability from the SPR is 4.4 million barrels a day for up to 90 days, taking 13 days for SPR oil to hit the open market. After 90 days of use, the drawdown rate decreases.
According to Howstuffworks.com, just announcing the release often has an immediate effect on oil prices, and none of the release rates effectively compensate for current consumption.
The United States Energy Information Administration said Americans consumed about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day in 2020, so a release of 4.4 million barrels per day isn’t likely to go very far.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused an immediate effect on the natural gas and oil markets, but those prices had already been on a slow incline since the height of the pandemic in April 2020. In short, supply has not been keeping pace with demand, especially now.
“Supply just can’t keep up, especially here in Wyoming with our reliance on federal lands (for drilling), it’s not easy to just flip a switch and produce more oil,” McConnaughey said. “That’s part of the reason we’ve seen such a jump in oil prices.”
Biden banned all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy on March 8 as a way to further sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. The United States imported 672,000 barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products last year, according to Energy Information Agency data.
“The need for producing domestically involves national security and economic consideration,” McConnaughey said.
During a press conference last Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized Biden’s response to the crisis in Ukraine as too slow and measured, and said the U.S. needs to be sending Ukraine more arms and munitions.
Cheney said she wants Biden to immediately ban uranium imports from Russia and make real steps toward developing uranium reserves and production.
“America right now has the ability to be the arsenal of energy for the world and what Russia has attempted to do across Europe is use gas in particular as a tool of blackmail,” she said
Cheney also expressed concerns about the administration’s considering lifting oil sanctions on Iran. The administration has considered doing the same with Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.
“That is really unexcusable at this moment to be contemplating providing Iran a pathway to a nuclear weapon, providing Iran with sanctions relief, providing the Russians with the potential economic benefit of that kind of relief,” she said.
After prices topped out at $123.70 per barrel of crude oil on March 8, a slow decline began, with prices dipping below $100 one week later, before rising above $100 again on Thursday, where they currently remain.
In January, prior to the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the average gas price was $3.41, according to the USEIA. National gasoline prices peaked at $4.33 on March 11, according to AAA.
According to the Daily Mail, a Mobil gas station near the border of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood in California recently hit $7.95 for premium gas.