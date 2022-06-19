Several Wyoming and U.S. highways and roads used to get to and from part of Yellowstone National Park have remained open, even during the park's historic flooding, a state official wants travelers to know.
A question for local businesses and their supporters is will anyone come to the so-called gateway communities before the park resumes normal operations?
So far, as with many economics and business matters, there is no clear-cut answer. Initial signs are not as encouraging as some were hoping for in the early part of this past week when gateway businesses said tourism was still brisk considering Yellowstone was being evacuated.
Now, some of that initial tourism activity is dwindling, at least based on interviews with two long-lived lodging establishments in Cody and Jackson. It's still very early in the closure of Yellowstone, the first time the oldest U.S. national park has ever been entirely shut to the outside due to flooding. Things could either turn around or business could drop off further.
Answering the phone at the Big Bear Motel in Cody, longtime owner Bill Holly said things were "slow, like somebody turned a switch off almost. Not the normal Cody yet. But hopefully we’ll see an update next week" when the park's southern loop could open.
Entrances to that portion of the park could open sometime this month, state transportation spokesperson Cody Beers reported by phone Friday evening.
"Hopefully," he added. "Everybody is keeping their fingers crossed."
As others have stated, he noted that the two northern entrances to Yellowstone may not open this year. Instead, they would presumably open for the summer season in 2023.
The problem is that, until at least some of the park is open to vehicular traffic, that gives would-be visitors to the area less reason to travel to places like Cody.
"People come to us for Yellowstone. And then Cody and the other stuff is just a bonus," said Holly, who has owned the motel for 18 years.
He explained why things may have changed from earlier this past week, when hopes were voiced that gateway businesses might not see too much interruption this summer, since flooding was mainly limited to Yellowstone itself. "It's gonna be a boom-bust thing," the motel owner surmised. "It's just like bad weather and camping … they’ll put up with it" for a few days and then "they’ll pack up and go home."
Separately on Friday, the state's congressional delegation wrote federal officials asking for help restoring infrastructure.
Roads
At least the roads are open for anyone who cares to travel, and there is much to see outside Yellowstone, many have pointed out in recent days.
This upshot is people from the Cheyenne area, and indeed from across the country, can still travel to the Wyoming gateway communities that are near the entrances to the park. Like others the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with in recent days, Beers, who works for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, encouraged travelers to continue visiting the areas surrounding the park.
"These communities are open outside of Yellowstone. And they are open for business. They need our help right now," Beers said. "There are a lot of cool things to see in northwest Wyoming … so people can have a great time even though Yellowstone is not part of the trip."
As for highways and byways, many connecting the town of Cody to one of Yellowstone's five entrances, they "have been open the whole time," Beers reported. "It was just the entrances into Yellowstone that closed. ... We never had any major issues with bridges" outside the park.
WYDOT officials were able to clear debris from under some bridges even while traffic continued flowing, Beers recounted. This coming week, WYDOT bridge engineers from Cheyenne will come to the Cody area to inspect bridges to check if the deluge of water is having any impact on the structures, he said.
At Yellowstone itself, many roadways are impassable, officials report. Friday evening, Yellowstone's road update hotline at 307-344-2117 relayed that all roads in the park remained closed.
WYDOT's own webpage noted some road problems involving the park. U.S. highways 14/16/20 (essentially one road that shares three numbers) was one, although Beers reported it was fine outside the park's environs. Same for Wyoming 296.
Jackson
At an historic hotel in Jackson, some customers were canceling upcoming trips.
Somewhat offsetting that at the Wort Hotel was an accompanying increase in reservations by visitors to the park who were evacuated. The hotel was offering them discounts of about a fifth, and in general "trying to be extra nice to them," said Kathleen Cachaya, a front desk agent.
"It's kind of weird," she said of the dichotomy. "We got a lot of reservations walk-in, from people who evacuated Yellowstone. And we also got a lot of cancelations for the next couple of weeks."
The downtown hotel, which opened in 1941, was giving those who wanted to change their plans a choice: They could cancel entirely for about a 50% refund or they could get a 100% credit to use toward a future stay. Asked what consumers were choosing to do, the staffer replied: "50-50."
"We are still getting a lot of cancelations," Cachaya said by phone. In a positive sign, some 80% of rooms are booked during July, which is a significant increase over recent, flooding-affected occupancy of about 50%.
Earlier Friday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans and constituting all of Wyoming's federal delegation of lawmakers, wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
They are "requesting timely assistance to help Yellowstone National Park and its gateway communities repair the damage caused by recent historic and unprecedented flooding," a news release states.
The Biden administration should "provide emergency relief funds to help begin the immediate repair of critical infrastructure needed to restore park operations," it says. "Use all of your current authorities and funding to help National Park Service address this disaster."