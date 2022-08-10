CHEYENNE — To counteract bullying in Cheyenne schools, Laramie County School District No.1 is implementing a prevention program this fall. Sources of Strength is a violence, bullying and suicide prevention program used in schools across the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s an upstream approach to prevention,” said Chris Zimny, the LCSD No.1 violence prevention facilitator, in an interview. “(It’s) a proactive rather than a reactive type program, so we’re working on building resiliency and wellness in students and helping them to prevent harmful or hurtful actions.”

