ABOVE: The Cyclones competitive cheer team is one of two Laramie teams on its way to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the Allstar World Cheer Championships in May. The Cyclones, ages 10-14, earned their way to Orlando through a series of five earlier competitions. LEFT: The Black Ice competitive cheer team will compete at the at the Allstar World Cheer Championships in Orlando, Fla., in May. The Black Ice, ages 14-18, are members of WyoElite Cheer, a Laramie organization that fields four teams throughout the year. Two WyoElite Cheer teams made it to the world competition.
WyoElite Cheer/Courtesy
Two teams from WyoElite Cheer, a competitive cheer organization in Laramie, have received bids to compete at the Allstar World Cheer Championships in May.
Competitive cheer is a combination of traditional cheer and dance, said Emily Sanders, WyoElite Cheer Booster Club fundraising chair.
“It’s a dance number, where the team can showcase skills with stunting and gymnastic abilities. It’s all choreographed to music; really fun to watch,” Sanders said. “It definitely takes a lot of skill, a lot of coordination and teamwork.”
WyoElite Cheer has four teams based on age and skill level.
The teams headed to Orlando, Florida are the two older teams, the Black Ice with members ages 14-18, and the Cyclones with team members ages 10-14.
To help send the teams on their trip, WyoElite Cheer is hosting an End of the Year Showcase at the Wyoming School of Gymnastics on at 5 p.m. April 30. The teams will perform the routines they will be presenting in Orlando.
The two teams earned their spot at the national competition with the scores earned during five competitions this year in Colorado and Utah, Sanders said.
Scores are based on the difficulty of the routine and how it is presented. Points can be deducted for flaws in the routine.
Addison Dean, a sixth grader on the Cyclones, said her team is surprised but happy to be heading to Orlando.
“We’re all really excited, all putting our best effort forward and working on the team more than what we usually do,” Dean said. “We have a pretty high focus, but with worlds now, a lot of people are working more; training; taking private lessons with our coaches to get better for worlds.”
She said she feels that if her team can make it through the first day of competition, they have a good chance of being the first team from Wyoming to get invited — and win.
“We are a small team in relation to others, but we are mighty,” Dean said. “We put a lot of time and effort into our routine. We take pride in our teammates and ourselves.”
Competitive cheer is a year-round commitment for boys and girls, with many of the athletes practicing three to four times a week. Sanders, who has a daughter in one of the younger teams, said the sport builds athleticism, coordination and endurance, and most of all, teamwork.
“The biggest thing for my child personally is the ability to work as a team,” Saunders said. “If you drop somebody during a stunt it is not you that fails, it is the whole team. If you pull out a really great performance, it’s the whole team that worked together, and gave the best version of themselves. It’s a skill they’ll utilize lifelong.”
