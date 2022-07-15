...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MULLEN FIRE BURN SCAR AREA REMAINS IN
EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive
rainfall continue to be possible over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar
Area.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, Snowy
Range and Upper North Platte River Basin. In southeast Wyoming,
Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall, up to 1 inch in 30 to 45 minutes, is
possible during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mullen
Fire Burn Scar Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts.
Be sure to stay up to date with information from local
authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of
low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in
and near recent wildfire burn scars.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy
rainfall over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area, which may lead
to flash flooding and debris flows.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Local nonprofits gather on 2nd Street in downtown Laramie to encourage donations on WyoGives Day.
The third annual WyoGives fundraising campaign brought in more than $3.1 million Wednesday.
In a 24-hour period of online giving, WyoGives saw 5,586 donors make 9,198 gifts to 256 organizations, according to the WyoGives website.
Laramie’s Downtown Clinic came in 14th for the most donations in the state, making a total of $28,731. Laramie Interfaith, Climb Wyoming, Relative Theatrics and Pilot Hill Inc. also were among the top 25 recipients.
High up on the leaderboard at No. 8 was the Friday Food Bag Foundation of Cheyenne, which raised $39,740 from 124 donors.
“That means that we’re going to be able to get kids fed for about a month,” said Friday Food Bag Foundation President Peaches Tyrrell. “We are currently giving out 1,100 bags a week, and our food costs have gone up about 30%, so it’s really important for us to get involved any way we can.”
The Friday Food Bag Foundation of Cheyenne provides students from low-income families in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 with nonperishable food to take home each weekend.
Tyrrell said this was the nonprofit’s first time participating in WyoGives, and most of the donations came from new donors. The foundation’s placement on the WyoGives leaderboard also had more people noticing the work it does and engaging with its social media accounts, Tyrrell said.
“It’s amazing,” Tyrrell said. “We got our word out a lot more.”
The Hughes Charitable Foundation provided a $1 million matching donation to WyoGives for a second year; in 2021 HCF’s gift helped the campaign raise $2.3 million.
WyoGives is a campaign initiative started by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network in 2020 to give Wyomingites a chance to come together in a statewide day of giving separate from holiday giving seasons.