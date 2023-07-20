WyoGives logo

CHEYENNE — The success of this year’s WyoGives can be measured beyond dollars raised. Participating groups say the awareness it brought to their organizations was just as valuable as the impact of the nearly $4 million collected.

Increasing awareness was the No. 1 goal for My Front Door, an organization that supports and educates first-time homeowners, said director of development Esther Gonzales.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus