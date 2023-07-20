CHEYENNE — The success of this year’s WyoGives can be measured beyond dollars raised. Participating groups say the awareness it brought to their organizations was just as valuable as the impact of the nearly $4 million collected.
Increasing awareness was the No. 1 goal for My Front Door, an organization that supports and educates first-time homeowners, said director of development Esther Gonzales.
Like people at many participating organizations, Gonzales sent out an email to remind potential donors of WyoGives and the opportunity to contribute. Even smaller donations demonstrated the reach of the organization by showing just how many individual donors were interested.
“I mean, those little amounts just continuously add up,” Gonzales said. “It just said that there’s people out there that really do care about our program, and all the needs of other nonprofits.”
My Front Door raised $8,150 of its $30,000 goal, which will directly support the program and the people who benefit from it.
“That money will go toward our program and the overhead here,” Gonzales said. “With the staff, and just all the things that we support here in our program, but most importantly, it goes to the education of the participants and families.”
WyoGives and its organizers are very pleased with this year’s results, said Wyoming Nonprofit Network Executive Director Jody Shields. This year produced both the highest number of organizations participating and the most funds raised.
“We’re just super appreciative of our sponsors,” Shields said. “We can’t do it without our sponsors, and our matching partners are just critical; it wouldn’t be the same without them.”
The roughly $4 million raised overall does include the $1.1 million in matching funds; those funds are still in the process of being distributed to organizations based on a number of factors.
Though the 24-hour giving period is over, the work to complete the event is still being done, and plans for next year’s WyoGives are already in the works.
“We begin debriefing in the next two weeks,” Shields said. “Using that, then we plan for the next year. What things can we improve? We’ll set the date for next year pretty quickly.”
Another organization, the Friday Food Bag Foundation, saw particular success, raising $50,180, when its goal was only set at $30,000. This does not include matching funds or prizes.
“We feel fabulous about that,” FFBF President Peaches Tyrrell said. “Some of the donations that came through were a little bit of a surprise. But a lot of them we had asked ahead of time and had kind of made a plan for those donations.”
Having participated in WyoGives last year, Tyrrell was prepared to call and notify prospective donors of the event months in advance. She has even encouraged other organizations to join WyoGives because of the matching funds benefits and the fact that unlike other fundraisers, organizations don’t have to put in the effort of planning an in-person event; the whole thing is online.
“I tell them that it’s fun,” Tyrrell said. “It’s the only time that I can think of, as a fundraiser, that you’re not having to take something somewhere. ... You just simply make calls, and you sell your mission. And that should be the easiest sell of all.”
Tyrrell won first place for “peer-to-peer stars,” a prize within WyoGives awarded to the biggest individual fundraiser within an organization. Tyrrell said she personally raised more than $30,000 and got recognized by earning the organization $500 on top of anything that FFBF raised.
Knowing the event better in their second year participating helped them exceed their goals, Tyrrell said. The WyoGives staff make themselves readily available to answer questions, helping organizations prepare to succeed once the day arrived.
This support for FFBF and the more than 300 other organizations participating was essential in this year’s fundraiser and added to the overall success of the 2023 WyoGives day.
“We’re very pleased with the results,” Shields said.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.