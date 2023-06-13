CHEYENNE — A three-day bench trial is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2024, in Teton County District Court to decide whether abortion will remain legal in Wyoming.
The scheduling and case management order from District Court Judge Melissa Owens was filed Friday, following a telephone scheduling conference between lawyers and the court’s judicial assistant last Wednesday.
Owens set a pretrial conference for Dec. 14, and other important deadlines for discovery, exhibit lists, witness lists and jury instructions were outlined in the order. The final pretrial conference and status hearing before the bench trial is scheduled by Microsoft Teams videoconference on March 14, 2024.
Johnson vs. Wyoming is the second abortion case Owens has handled since last June and involves the same six plaintiffs who filed a complaint against an abortion ban passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2022 budget session. Owens temporarily blocked that abortion ban to give the court time to consider the constitutionality of the law and granted a preliminary injunction blocking the abortion ban until the case could be decided.
She referred the first case to the Wyoming Supreme Court at the end of November, and the state’s high court declined to hear the case at the time.
In response to the Wyoming Supreme Court’s rejection, lawmakers worked during the 2023 general session to pass a sweeping abortion ban titled the “Life is a Human Right Act.” The legislation includes the prohibition on abortion and penalties, but it also declares “the unborn baby is a member of the human race under Article 1, Section 2 of the Wyoming Constitution” and “acknowledges that all members of the human race are created equal and are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, the foremost of which is the right to life.”
It is also pushes back against the notion that abortion is health care and states in the findings and purposes that “Wyoming’s legitimate interests include respect for and preservation of prenatal life at all stages of development; the protection of maternal health and safety; the elimination of particularly gruesome or barbaric medical procedures; the preservation of the integrity of the medical profession; the mitigation of fetal pain; and the prevention of discrimination on the basis of race, sex or disability.”
Gov. Mark Gordon allowed House Bill 152 to pass into law without his signature following the session, and it was scheduled to go into effect immediately “upon completion of all acts necessary for a bill to become law.”
Gordon signed a chemical abortion ban in March, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.
However, the plaintiffs, Danielle Johnson, Kathleen Dow, Dr. Giovanni Anthony, Dr. Rene Hinkle, Chelsea’s Fund and Circle of Hope Health Care Services, filed a new complaint against the state, seeking a declaration from the court that the “Life is a Human Right Act” violates the Wyoming Constitution, as does the chemical abortion ban.
Owens granted Chelsea’s Fund’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the enforcement of HB 152, and another motion for a temporary restraining order was submitted in May regarding the chemical abortion ban.
A hearing on the plaintiff’s motion for the temporary restraining order is scheduled for next Thursday at 2 p.m. in Teton County District Court.
The state and the plaintiffs have both filed responses to the restraining order request, but Judge Owens will make the final decision. If it is not granted, then chemical abortions would be illegal in the state of Wyoming just a week after the hearing.
According to plaintiffs, “Wyoming’s Medication Abortion Ban may, and undoubtedly will, cause irreparable harm to plaintiffs, their patients, their clients and other Wyomingites. The harms that will be endured by defendants from issuance of the injunction are far outweighed by the irreparable harms plaintiffs will suffer under the Medication Abortion Ban.”
The latest action taken by the Teton County District Judge in the case was June 2, when she denied requests from Right to Life of Wyoming, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Republican Reps. Chip Neiman and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams to intervene and join the defendants as they prepare to for trial.