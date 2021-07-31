Editor’s note: As of Monday, July 26, the Wyoming News Exchange returned to daily updates of COVID-19 statewide numbers, but it will not be accompanied by maps and graphics because of the added time needed to create them. Since March 1, the WNE was providing an update early each week, but the recent rise in pandemic numbers necessitated a return to daily updates.
Wyoming’s active coronavirus cases continued to climb Friday, reaching a total of 971.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed that 119 new laboratory-confirmed and 53 new probable cases were reported between Thursday and Friday, while 123 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases were also received.
The numbers left the state with 971 active cases, an increase of 49 over Thursday.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 197; Natrona County had 106; Fremont County had 75; Campbell County had 69; Sweetwater had 66; Albany had 59; Uinta had 58; Carbon had 47; Converse had 45; Teton had 38; Park had 34; Sheridan had 33; Lincoln and Platte had 30; Sublette had 19; Goshen had 18; Big Horn had 16; Weston had 11; Crook had seven; Johnson and Washakie had five; Hot Springs had two, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number of new cases at 18. Fremont County reported 15 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable case numbers left the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020 at 65,127. Of those, 63,380 have recovered.