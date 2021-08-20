The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell on Thursday, declining by 22 to total 2,652.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state saw 234 new laboratory-confirmed and 72 new probable cases on Thursday.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 328 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,652 active cases
Laramie County continued to lead the state for active cases with 424; Natrona County had 405; Campbell County had 249; Uinta County had 241; Fremont had 178; Sheridan had 152; Sweetwater had 134; Teton had 123; Albany had 119; Park had 111; Converse had 78; Carbon had 77; Lincoln had 72; Goshen had 63; Johnson had 40; Platte had 38; Weston had 32; Big Horn and Washakie had 27; Crook had 18; Sublette had 16; Hot Springs had 15, and Niobrara had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county in the state reported new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 50, followed by Natrona County with 24.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 66,689 the number of people disagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of the 58,111 confirmed cases, 778 have involved the Delta variant.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus increased by eight on Thursday to total 130. The largest number of patients, 35, were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while 26 patients were being treated at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.