...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Wyoming’s active coronavirus case tally grew again Friday to end the week at 1,442.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 193 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, along with reports of 60 new probable cases.
Recoveries reported during the same time among those with either confirmed or probable cases totaled 167, leaving the state with 86 new active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 300; Natrona County had 181; Campbell County had 143; Uinta County had 121; Fremont County had 110; Sheridan and Sweetwater had 71; Teton had 64; Park had 59; Albany had 54; Carbon had 52; Converse had 40; Lincoln had 37; Platte had 29; Goshen had 23; Sublette had 18; Big Horn had 17; Weston had 12; Johnson had 11; Hot Springs had nine; Niobrara had eight; Crook had seven, and Washakie had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 37. Campbell County had 24 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 66,453 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with COVID since the illness was first detected in the state in March 2020.