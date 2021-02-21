Childcare has been a costly necessity for years. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) consider childcare affordable if it doesn’t cost more than 7% of their income. On average — and across nearly every category of marital status, race, age and education level and income — working families pay approximately 40% more than HHS standard, according to the Center for American Progress.
Since the pandemic, Wyoming childcare costs per child has increased by 47% and averages $14,674 every year, compared to $9,996 pre-COVID, according to data provided by LendingTree, an online loan marketplace.
Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree said many of the states experiencing significant increases in childcare costs aren’t financially equipped to carry the burden. As a result, center-based childcare providers have an extra 41% of costs per child.
Schulz also said the pandemic directly affects enrollment in care facilities which essentially run on tuition rates. If enrollment decreases, the natural effect is increased service rates.
Jan Lawrence, director for Basic Beginnings in Laramie, said enrollment is significantly less compared to past years. They are licensed to care for a maximum of 164 children, according to the Laramie Child Care Center. In the past, Lawrence said they cared for 130 children on any given day; now daily attendance is less than 100
“I’m not even close to 130,” she said, adding, “I’m an original staff member … I thought I’d seen it all, but … never seen times like these.”
Lawrence said service rates now range from $670-$820 and some families simply can’t afford those monthly costs. She broke the facility’s budget down into personnel, utilities and food costs and said approximately 80% of entire budget is payroll.
“[It] doesn’t leave a whole lot for rent, electricity, phone, computer and other utilities,” said Lawrence, let alone art supplies or cleaning materials.
She clearly stated it isn’t part of the daycare’s mission to be profitable.
“[but] since the pandemic, I’m not sure we’re breaking even,” she said.
Lawrence and her staff are extremely appreciative of the parents who have been able to send their children to the daycare and said they have cooperated with the facility and their new policies.
Carrie Bennett is a parent who sends her two small children to Basic Beginnings and remembers when Basic Beginnings raised their prices. She said in a phone interview Saturday that she and her husband were financially able to continue paying for daycare despite the closure in the spring.
“It was our way to keep things going,” she said, adding her family’s financial situation wasn’t as dire as others who weren’t able to send their kids back.
Bennett said the facility was completely transparent in their decision and were told rates were increasing, to ensure proper payment was given to the employees.
(Editor’s note: Others are not as fortunate and efforts were made to speak with parents of working families but did not receive any responses.)
OTHER CONTRIBUTING FACTORS
Head Start of Laramie is a government granted program funded by HHS and doesn’t require payment from families; however, Amber Hutchinson, director, said funding is based on the number of children enrolled and since COVID, her enrollment is lower than ever.
“[We’ve] never had a problem with enrollment before until this past year,” she said, adding that if numbers continue to remain the same or further dwindle, she worries their funding will be cut.
Hutchinson said the facility operates on a little less than $1 million dollars a year; that it doesn’t go far after all expenses are accounted for.
“We’re not getting income from families,” she said, “… it’s really become apparent that you might have a lot of money, but it’s still a fixed income.”
Hutchinson also mentioned that supplemental funds provided to all childcare centers through the CARES Act ensured proper preparations for sanitation and PPE (personal protective equipment) inventory, but by August the majority of it was spent.
Hutchinson said meals and food stuff is where the facility is really struggling and said the reimbursement received by the Unites States Department of Agriculture is roughly a quarter of the amount actually spent.
Lawrence said her facility is experiencing a similar problem and said meals (which typically include breakfast and/or lunch and a snack.) costs over $8,000 a month. They received a $50,000 grant from the state, which she said seems like a lot, but when you break it down, is only six months worth of meals.
Since the coronavirus, sanitation efforts have increased tenfold and so have the costs of PPE. Lawrence said they now require staff members to sanitize everything daily as opposed to weekly, which is the general standard for normal licensed operation.
HOW TO BUDGET AMID THE PANDEMIC
Schulz made several suggestions to safeguard a turbulent budget and said the first thing families should is cut any unnecessary funds out of the budget, for example: subscriptions to streaming services. He also suggested parents consider consolidating any debt they might have and looking into state child care grants.
TO LEARN MORE
If struggling to pay for childcare, visit childcare.gov to see if you qualify for financial assistance.