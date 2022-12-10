Kemmerer

The residents and leaders of Kemmerer, population 2,800, are preparing for the construction of a next-generation nuclear power plant near their community. A coal-fired plant near Kemmerer has been selected as the site for the Natrium reactor demonstration plant.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile.com

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — The city of Kemmerer feels a sense of pride for its tough little wastewater treatment plant. For 42 years, the plant has quietly serviced hundreds of homes.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus