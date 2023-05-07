Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

 Edwin Verin

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Wyoming coal’s market value has jumped — again. The average spot price for coal mined in the Powder River Basin climbed more than a dollar, from $14.65 per short ton to $15.75 per short ton, between April 21 and April 28, according to federal data.

