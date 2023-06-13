Wyoming's congressional delegation 2023

From left, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, all Republicans, make up Wyoming’s congressional delegation.

CASPER — For the second time, Wyoming’s congressional delegation is calling an indictment of former President Donald Trump a political ploy aimed at hurting the Republican presidential candidate.

They also responded to the latest indictment, which is based on allegations Trump mishandled public documents, by questioning President Joe Biden’s own handling of classified documents.

