Wyoming Disabled Hunters

Brady Thomas celebrates with his cousin Dylan Lassleyoung after Lessleyoung was able to make a perfect shot on a pronghorn while guided by volunteers with Wyoming Disabled Hunters. Volunteers Marvin Blakesly and Del Ray ‘Paco’ Jones celebrate in the background.

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — After waiting years for a chance to harvest a big game animal, Dylan Lessleyoung was stunned by how quickly his pronghorn hunt progressed from saddling up to harvesting a beautiful buck.

“It went so fast,” he said after taking a perfect shot in the foothills near Meeteetse.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus