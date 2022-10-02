Boomerang Writer
Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding for the project was approved earlier this week.
The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state.
The overall project is being paid for through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, or NEVI. The state is on a path to submit an EV plan each year of the program.
With another $5 million expected to come in at the start of the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it will be able to complete the first stage of the plan. This will entail building seven EV charging stations across the state.
The stations will be located off of Interstate 90 in Sundance, Buffalo and Sheridan, off of Interstate 25 in Wheatland and Douglas, and off of Interstate 80 in Pine Bluffs and Laramie, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said. Each station will include four chargers and will cost roughly $1 million to build.
Where exactly these chargers are located and who will build them remains to be seen, Reiner said. While WYDOT has facilitated the plan, no state money will go into their construction. Instead, 80% of the money will come from NEVI and the remaining 20% will be the responsibility of private entities.
Anyone can submit a proposal to build one of the stations. Once approved by WYDOT, it will be responsible for coordinating the construction. Considering the length of time required for this process, Reiner predicted construction on the stations would start in the fall of 2023.
“We don’t know what’s out there and we certainly won’t dictate,” Reiner said of the process.
He explained that the equipment and specialists needed to build these stations could be in high demand, as other states are preparing their own EV plans with their portions of the NEVI money.
Aspirations
By the time the entire project is completed, there will be EV charging stations available along each of the main interstate corridors in the state. With any luck, there also will be stations available near popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone National Park.
“I hope that it would encourage tourists who have electric vehicles to drive through Wyoming,” Reiner said. “I hope they will come to Wyoming, instead of diverting to another state.”
WYDOT officials have recognized that while EVs are not popular among Wyoming residents, they could strategically place the stations where they would best attract tourists to allow them the best access to their desired destinations.
Exceptions
There is one wrinkle with the state of Wyoming’s plan: The NEVI funding requires that the charging stations are located within one mile of an interstate exit and within 50 miles of one another. In a rural state like Wyoming, this could mean having stations in remote locations where they are not likely to be used.
WYDOT officials requested an exception to these rules in 11 locations on the basis that they would not be practical due to the geographic uniqueness of the state.
The federal government granted exceptions to the one-mile rule near I-25 in Cheyenne and I-80 in Rawlins, along with an exception to the 50-mile rule along I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette. It rejected the remaining eight of these requests because of “insufficient justification,” according to a federal press release Tuesday.
Reiner said WYDOT doesn’t have details on why the requests were rejected, and it plans to look into the matter and continue working to get them approved.
“Our goal is to support tourism, our state’s second largest industry,” Reiner said. “We’re interested in getting these chargers and using this money off-corridor. To do that, we have to have the corridors complete.”
In addition to tourism money, WYDOT plans to bring in more state revenue by taxing the electricity used from the chargers, much in the same way fuel taxes are used.
Wyoming EV owners already pay an extra $200 to register their vehicles, Reiner said. The tax on charging stations would allow the state also to collect money from tourists who would traditionally pay a fuel tax.
“It will be a way to help the drivers of electrical vehicles contribute to our road maintenance fund,” he said.