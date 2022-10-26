GILLETTE — The number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has steadily increased in Wyoming since 2017. The number of yearly deaths fluctuated prior to that, with up and down years since 2013, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

But the change has drawn the attention of the state department of health, which released information about the rising deaths and what to know about the synthetic opioid drug.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus