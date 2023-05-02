Albany County Fire District No. 1 Central Station No. 1

In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, from left at the Albany County Fire District No. 1 Central Station No. 1 are Volunteer Firefighter Levi Carpenter, Captain Steve Kaiser, Volunteer Firefighter Patrick Sadowski, Volunteer Firefighter Aaron Koehler and Chief Dylan Whitmer. The station is located just south of Laramie on Highway 287. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee recently heard from fire chiefs from across the state. Their top priority was recruitment and retaining, specifically emergency medical services and firefighters.

CHEYENNE — Fire chiefs across the state are struggling to recruit and retain firefighters, and they’ve turned to the Wyoming Legislature for help.

Members of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee heard from fire leadership Thursday afternoon, and their top priority for the interim session revolves around emergency medical services and firefighters. Members of the committee are responsible for studying the system and will consider drafting legislation to address EMS infrastructure, funding and workforce development.

