When it comes to what people pay at the gas pump for a gallon of regular unleaded or of diesel fuel, there may be as many theories about why it remains so expensive in Wyoming as there are motorists in the Equality State.

This may be because there appears to be no single cause for the recent disparity between prices in the state overall and what people pay on average at the gas pump nationwide, according to experts who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. What experts, data and regular motorists agree on is that gas is expensive, more so than usual.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus