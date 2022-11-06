Wyoming Guard-Maj. Gen. Porter

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, presents information on the current state of the Wyoming National Guard to retirees and Air and Army National Guard members during the annual Senior Mentor Conference on Feb. 4 in Cheyenne.

 Sgt. Roy Uptain/U.S. Army National Guard

CHEYENNE — Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Greg Porter reported an increase in sexual assault incidents, equal employment opportunity complaints and concerns in the past year, testifying to state lawmakers Wednesday.

A report on such cases must be presented annually to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, per a 2022 law. Porter successfully backed the mandate during the last interim.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus