Adjutant General Gregory Porter
Wyoming Adjutant General Gregory Porter speaks during the Military May Chamber Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce on May 5, 2023, at Little America Hotel & Resort.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Military Department received a slew of recommendations that its leaders plan to implement for both responding to and preventing sexual harassment and assault in an external assessment released Tuesday.

Gov. Mark Gordon directed Wyoming Department of Administration and Information Director Patricia Bach and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Director Robin Cooley to conduct the objective assessment following a request from the Military Department in late October of 2021. The governor told Adjutant General Greg Porter it would cover “adherence to processes and procedures related to filing and handling diversity, inclusion and sexual harassment claims.”

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

