Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds.

Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating the opioid crisis. Many suits, like those against Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen, have already been settled. Others, like Walmart’s, are nearing completion.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus