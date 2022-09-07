Coal Smoker

Coal seams are exposed at the Belle Ayr coal mine in Campbell County.

 Courtesy Photo/Wyoming DEQ

CASPER — The Biden administration legally postponed the oil and gas lease sales scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, a federal judge ruled Friday, in a blow to Wyoming and oil and gas industry groups.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming determined that the first-quarter delays “were not arbitrary, capricious, or an abuse of discretion,” rejecting arguments from the state, the Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming that they were.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus