Wyoming leaders continue to address Colorado River basin issues as drought conditions persist, even after record snowfall this winter.
Last Friday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate File 96, “Omnibus water bill-planning and administration,” but exercised his line-item veto authority on a portion of the bill. In a letter explaining the veto, Gordon said that the omnibus water planning and construction bills have been consistent examples of how to “responsibly utilize Wyoming’s resources to invest in the state’s water infrastructure.”
“Included in my State of the State address and supplemental budget recommendations were requests for additional resources to be directed to the Colorado River basin to better position Wyoming amidst the ongoing drought conditions,” Gordon wrote.
Where SF 96 directed the Water Development Office to hire an additional full-time staff member for an upper Colorado River basin project coordinator, Gordon struck the words “upper Colorado River basin.”
Only 17% of Wyoming’s land area is drained by the Colorado River system, and “aging infrastructure and water conservation concerns exist everywhere and have caught the attention of the federal government,” Gordon wrote Friday.
“While the Colorado River basin will be the major priority for this position, other basins face important issues and share some very similar opportunities. I do not want to tie the hands of the WWDO and exclude funding and project opportunities applicable to the rest of the state,” Gordon wrote.
Jason Mead, acting director of the Wyoming Water Development Commission said this week in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the person hired to fill the position, if approved, would likely seek federal funding for conservation efforts, working with local government groups like conservation districts to get projects on the ground.
According to this week’s NOAA U.S. Drought Monitor, 57.6% of Wyoming is still “abnormally dry,” with 1.3% of Wyoming classified as in “extreme drought.” That portion of Wyoming, primarily in eastern Laramie County and south-central Goshen County, is facing poor snowpack and is described as having “inadequate surface water for ranching and farming.”
While eastern Wyoming is not a part of the Colorado River Basin, the Green and Snake rivers in western Wyoming, which account for much of the city of Cheyenne’s municipal water supply through a trans-basin diversion, do drain into the seven-state basin. Much of western Wyoming is classified as being in a “moderate” or “severe” drought, with poor pasture conditions, stressed trees and vegetation, and low water pressure.
Last fall, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Inflation Reduction Act would include $4 billion in funding specifically for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin and other areas experiencing similar levels of drought.
One such program, a voluntary water usage reduction program, is called the System Conservation Pilot Program and is an incentivized program run by the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office that would pay water users in the Green River Basin to conserve water, instead allowing that water to flow downstream into the Colorado River and Lower Basin states like Arizona, California and Nevada.
The Bureau of Reclamation allotted $125 million in funding to the Upper Colorado River Basin to be used toward the system conservation program.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has expressed interest in the program.
Wyoming is not alone in its work to address prolonged drought in the West. Last week, in an email update from Monique DiGiorgio, Colorado River Basin Support for the Western Landowners Association, DiGiorgio wrote that there are a growing number of state and federal funding programs geared toward making “critical investments to support resilience in the Colorado River Basin.”
“The uncertainty we are facing with cycles of long-term drought and severe storm events means that a focus on watershed health, along with necessary water infrastructure, are smart investments — now more than ever,” she wrote.
Also on Friday, Gordon signed House Bill 222, “Colorado River advisory committee,” which creates an advisory committee that will help inform the State Engineer’s Office and the governor by continuing the work of the governor’s Colorado River Working Group. The committee comprises 11 members representing various water users and interests in Wyoming’s portion of the Colorado River basin. Members were chosen to represent agriculture, industry, municipalities, environmental interests, conservation districts and the Legislature. It will meet at least twice a year to inform the development of policies and to share timely information with the public.
“I appreciate the attention the Legislature has paid to Wyoming’s share of the Colorado River this session. They, along with our water users in the basin, recognize the gravity of the drought,” Gordon said in a news release Friday. “The Colorado River Advisory Committee will be a constructive tool to support the work of the State Engineer’s Office in the ongoing negotiations and agreements between basin states.”
He continued that public input is a “key factor” in the decisions of State Engineer Brandon Gebhart, Gordon’s Colorado River commissioner.
The omnibus water bill also allocates $500,000 from state water development accounts to the Water Development Commission for a Green River/Little Snake River basin conveyance loss study. Conveyance loss, generally, is the amount of water lost in a river, irrigation ditch or other waterway due to evaporation, seasonal conditions and other factors.
Jay Smith, project manager for the study, said this week that consultants will develop methods to measure conveyance loss and consumptive use to characterize return flows. The hope is that the study could help Wyoming limit future reductions.
Information on Wyoming’s involvement in the Colorado River Basin can be found on the Colorado River Working Group page of the State Engineer’s website. More information on the new Advisory Committee will also be posted to the site.