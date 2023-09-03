CHEYENNE — Wyoming legislators laid back a bill draft that would increase diesel fuel tax due to concerns over interstate commerce conflict and whether the increase was substantial enough to generate a sufficient amount of revenue for the state.

During the first day of a two-day meeting in Casper, legislators on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee also voted 13-1 to sponsor an electric vehicle tax bill, which would create a $200 annual fee for EV owners and a $100 annual fee for plug-in hybrid vehicle owners.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

