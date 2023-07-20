Wendy Volk thought long and hard about filing an ethics complaint against a Laramie County senator after she said the lawmaker effectively sent a social media mob her way in August 2021.

The incident began when the lawmaker posted to her professional social media page, questioning her status as a longtime Republican and asking why the Republican Party hadn’t done something sooner to take her out, Volk recounted. In the lawmaker’s online attack, Volk said, he referenced her many years of testifying at the Legislature.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

