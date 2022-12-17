Gordon-Legislature JAC

Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol on Dec. 8, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations.

Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the 2022 budget session ARPA bill, and the remaining $31.8 million be used for new programs, such as family resource centers and unmet housing needs.

