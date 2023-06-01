.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Members of the third cohort of the Wyoming Naturalist Program listen to one of the course instructors, examining native and invasive vegetation. The final outing at Sinks Canyon State Park concluded the 15-week course for becoming a Wyoming Naturalist.
Casey Black, Laramie resident and recent graduate of the Wyoming Naturalist Program, shows her “find” during the annual University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute’s salamander migration project at LaBonte Park. Volunteering for such projects is an important part of the Wyoming Naturalist Program.
Members of the third class of the Wyoming Naturalist Program closely examine juniper trees, learning plant identification as part of the class.
They hiked, they explored and they learned about the world around them. Birds were identified, as were the flowers just coming into bloom and the few insects appearing after the long winter.
The group of 26 Wyoming residents exploring Sink’s Canyon State Park outside Lander comprised the third cohort of the Wyoming Naturalist Program. A cohort in environmental science is a group of animals of the same species, identified by a common characteristic. In this case the common characteristic among the group is a love for, and curiosity in, the natural world.