They hiked, they explored and they learned about the world around them. Birds were identified, as were the flowers just coming into bloom and the few insects appearing after the long winter.

The group of 26 Wyoming residents exploring Sink’s Canyon State Park outside Lander comprised the third cohort of the Wyoming Naturalist Program. A cohort in environmental science is a group of animals of the same species, identified by a common characteristic. In this case the common characteristic among the group is a love for, and curiosity in, the natural world.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

