A schematic of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant.

CASPER — The advanced nuclear reactor proposed for southwestern Wyoming will likely be delayed at least two years, its developer announced Tuesday.

With Russia, the only commercial source of the more highly enriched fuel the plant requires, no longer an option, TerraPower will have to wait for the U.S. supply chain to catch up.

