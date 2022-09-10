Squaw Teats

Park County commissioners are opposing a proposal to rename Squaw Teats — a pair of peaks in the county’s very southeastern corner — as Crow Woman Buttes.

 Courtesy Photo/Tim Schoessler

CASPER — More than 40 Wyoming places now have new names, after a federal effort to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women from federal landmarks.

The term “squaw” has historically been used, often derogatorily, as an ethnic and sexist slur. The Department of the Interior, under the leadership of Laguna Pueblo member Secretary Deb Haaland, issued an order last year calling for more than 650 public places in the United States that use the term to be renamed.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus