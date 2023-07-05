CHEYENNE — Internet access impacts communication, education, medical care and transportation in essential ways. Currently, 39,215 homes and small businesses in Wyoming lack access to a high-speed internet connection.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Wyoming will receive $347.9 million from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus