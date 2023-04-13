CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s statutorily required public records ombudsman position has been vacant since the beginning of March, and officials are seeking a replacement.
The position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 and has served as a resource for the public and government agencies. The ombudsman handles public records requests submitted to state government agencies and investigates public records complaints related to any level of government through mediation.
Other responsibilities noted as essential functions by the state job posting include ensuring all public records complaints are handled consistently and fairly, updating and maintaining the ombudsman website, as well as conducting outreach and training across Wyoming on the state’s public records laws.
Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, confirmed that former records ombudsman Darlena Potter left March 1. He was not able to provide details on who had taken over Potter’s duties, and Deputy Chief of Staff Betsy Anderson didn’t respond to a request for comment before press time.
It’s considered an important position by those interested in furthering government transparency.
Longtime Cheyenne media attorney Bruce Moats has advocated for years in Wyoming for public records and meetings access, and he was made aware recently of the ombudsman’s absence by a client. That person had made a request and pointed out an email response from the office stating the position was vacant.
He has been curious as to whether there was an announcement, or what actions were being taken to fill the position.
“The purpose for it was to try to get individual citizens, rather than media organizations — to help them get records that they otherwise might not be able to obtain,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I think that was a laudable goal.”
Moats said he doesn’t know whether the position has lived up to its desired role, from what he has heard from people who are dealing with the office, but he said it is still crucial. He considers it a way to get assistance without the cost of hiring an attorney.
“I would like to see someone with some experience in public records in that position,” he said. “Because it requires some knowledge and skill to perform that service to the individual citizens in obtaining government information.”
The legislation placing the records ombudsman position in Wyoming statute was sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, was the co-chairman of the committee at the time, and he said it was a matter of transparency.
He told the WTE that the motivation was to ensure residents had a remedy if they felt there was a breach in their ability to obtain information, and the position was a failsafe to adjudicate any disagreements that might occur.
He said legislators were committed to the “freedom of information effort,” and Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines picked up the baton and ran with it, as well. He said he believes state government has been doing better in the past couple of years, even if there is room for further improvement.
Although he recognized the need to be forthright, he said there were concerns on the other side of the argument. He said information was being harvested and sold, whether it be bids from contractors or itemized lists from suppliers to the state.
In the end, the state senator said the system for accessing public records was refined.
“It’s their government, and it’s their tax dollars,” Landen said. “It’s important that people know how their money is being spent and why decisions are being made the way they are.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.