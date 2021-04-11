The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Wyoming residents from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15. The conference is free and open to everyone, and will offer opportunities for participants to learn from and ask questions of health, caregiving and legal experts.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jrs., AFA president and CEO.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz, last year. Dr. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
“We’ve been traveling to difference communities through our National Educating America tour,” said Chris Schneider, director of communications for AFA. He added that they had to go virtual with this year’s tour because of pandemic concerns. But, he hopes that they are able to reach even more Wyoming residents through the virtual format.
Sessions during the virtual conference will include local expertise, including Dr. Robin Barry, adjunct associate professor of psychology at the University of Wyoming. Barry also serves as the program evaluator for UW’s Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA). Barry’s session will explore the importance of relationships for people with dementia and their family members. She will review research findings about how close relationships influence the well-being of people with dementia and their loved ones and caregivers. Her hope is that the conference will provide increased education and awareness of resources for community members.
“It’s really important for families and healthcare providers to be aware of resources in the community. Education can improve outcomes and quality of life for those living with dementia,” Barry said, adding that education can also be therapeutic. The conference will also provide a space for people to connect with each other.
“In this time of social isolation, connections are so important,” Barry said.
She hopes that attendees will leave the conference with more understanding of the resources available to them. She said that knowledge is power, especially when dealing with a diagnosis of dementia. Although people are often reluctant to confirm their suspicions about themselves or a loved one, the more people know about dementia, the better one’s quality of life can be.
“There are still a lot of ways to experience joy while living with dementia,” Barry said.
Another conference session is titled “Maintaining Dignity and Control with Effective Powers of Attorney,” presented by Kelly Davis, Esq., a partner in the Cheyenne-based law firm of Davis, Johnson & Kallal, LLC. He will discuss the importance of planning ahead, properly drafted powers of attorney, and how powers of attorney can be used.
The third conference session will be “Navigating the Caregiver Journey,” and will be presented by Stella Montano, president of Life Link of Sheridan County and member of AARP Wyoming Sheridan’s community action team. She will provide tips for family members as they embark on their caregiving journey. She will also offer strategies to help improve the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.
REGISTER FOR CONFERENCE
Registration for the virtual conference is free and open to everyone. The conference will be 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15. To register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.
Those who can’t participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s national toll-free helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or by webchatting at www.alzfdn.org.
ABOUT AFA
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia diagnoses.