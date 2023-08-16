CFD Station 1

More than 100 paramedics and emergency medical technicians in Cheyenne have received training in the Alternatives to Opioids, or ALTO, program.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — In 2020, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center first experimented with a simple mindset shift that aimed to reduce the amount of opiates patients received at the hospital: Rather than trying to eliminate patients’ pain, medical providers were trained to ask patients how much pain they could tolerate.

That shift, within six months, resulted in a 10% reduction in patients receiving opiates at the hospital’s emergency department, where CRMC had launched an “Alternatives to Opioids,” or ALTO, program.

