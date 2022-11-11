Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation.

Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain a single seat previously held by Republicans.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

