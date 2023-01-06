Identified Remains-World War II

This April 1938 photo shows the USS Oklahoma. Sheridan sailor Herman Schmidt, who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the Nevada-class battleship.

 The Associated Press file

CASPER — Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship.

Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago, though the Department of Defense held off on announcing the news until his family could be fully briefed, according to a Monday press release from the department’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

