CHEYENNE — Plans for a gold mine in Laramie County continue, although similar activity in the area waned more than 100 years ago.

On Thursday, the State Board of Land Commissioners set a royalty rate of 2.1% on metallic and non-metallic rocks and minerals mined at two leased parcels of state trust land for U.S. Gold Corp. in Laramie County. Former Gov. Dave Freudenthal identified himself as part of the legal team assisting U.S. Gold.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

