CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s suicide rate has fluctuated in the past decade, but mental health advocates are celebrating the first drop in recorded suicides since 2018.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number of suicides among Wyoming residents decreased from 190 in 2021 to 149 last year. This was a substantial percentage change of 21.6%, compared to the decrease recorded between 2017 and 2018, when the number of suicides statewide dropped from 156 to 148.
“There was a notable reduction in suicides last year. This is certainly something we welcome,” said WDH Director Stefan Johansson in a statement. “There could be several factors involved, such as an increased attention toward mental health issues, both in our state and across the country.”
Johansson noted Wyoming’s small population can lead to large swings between years with certain types of statistics, which is why he believes it’s important to look at longer-term trends and rates, in addition to year-over-year numbers.
Wyoming’s suicide rate has climbed overall since 2013, when there were 128 deaths recorded, yet there have been decreases in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The highest point was 2021.
“Between years, sometimes there are increases, and sometimes there are reductions,” the WDH director confirmed.
Hotline impact
Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers Director Andi Summerville recognized the fluctuations and the need to look at suicide through a longer-term lens, but she said she was excited to see the rate drop. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it is important to flatten the growth curve seen in the past few years and continue to keep the suicide rate on a downward trend.
Despite Wyoming leading the nation in its per-capita suicide rate, the data to work with is still small. Summerville said this makes it difficult to track and isolate factors that impact the rate. However, she said the association believes the introduction of the 988 hotline number and call centers running 24/7 with Wyoming-based personnel since last July have benefited residents.
Wyoming was the last state to implement its own call centers in August 2020, and they have received more than 10,000 calls since then. Nearly 25% of the calls received are from veterans seeking services on the specialty line designated for them.
“The time and education that’s gone into 988 — the public is more aware of it as a resource for both suicide crisis and mental health crisis,” Summerville said. “We think that’s certainly an important tool and factor.”
In addition, the WAMHSAC director said the state has rebounded financially following the pandemic. She said the health emergency negatively affected people’s mental health, and tying it together with financial stress could be an explanation for past high suicide numbers.
Closer to home
Another proponent of mental health access who said she is thrilled with the decline is Wyoming Counseling Association Executive Director Lindsay Simineo. She said the entire reason the counseling association and advocates do their work is to give the residents of the state hope and resources to reduce the suicide rate.
She is encouraged by an immediate reduction in suicide deaths with the introduction of an easier phone number to remember, which includes a text and chat feature. She said there are no longer three different numbers, made up of nonprofits and the national suicide lifeline, to figure out who to contact.
They’re also connected with volunteers and employees who understand Wyoming values and challenges.
“Wyoming is very much independent and very wary of outsiders,” Simineo said. “So, to have an in-state call center with Wyoming residents in it that understand their communities, and knowing that if they were going to call it was going to be given to a local person — I think it was huge in building trust between the call center and the Wyoming residents.”
Less stigma around suicide, mental health
Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Bay also attributed part of the success to Gov. Mark Gordon raising awareness and placing a focus on education, prevention and mental health resources. He said more residents are being trained on how to approach the difficult topic of suicide and mental health, and there’s been an increased capacity inside organizations to do suicide prevention.
He considers education an important tool to prevent mental health concerns later in life.
“We still want to work to get that downward trend, and we need to start normalizing conversations about mental health and suicide, so we can create community-centric, protective factors,” he told the WTE. “If people feel like it’s OK to talk about their mental health, they will.”
Bay said mental health and suicide have historically been heavily stigmatized topics, and people don’t feel comfortable talking or asking about them. Many times, residents are suffering in silence, and he said offering more opportunities to have a conversation can provide relief.
His foundation is funded by grants and donations, and he said they will do their training on intervention free of charge. He said the decision to run it at no cost is an effort to increase the number of organizations that can run suicide prevention in-house, which is important.
Statehouse attention
The Wyoming Legislature also gave attention to the mental health crisis in the state during its recently completed general session, and all three stakeholders said they hope to see a positive impact in the coming years.
Summerville said there were close to 50 bills filed this year that worked to address mental health services and access. She said the 988 suicide prevention legislation signed into law by Gordon was the most significant, because it establishes the hotline as front-door access for mental health care.
Although a trust fund for the hotline was established without funding, she said it addresses mobile crisis and crisis stabilization. These provisions are designed to outline the next step after a mental health crisis has been identified, whether that be ensuring a mobile crisis team responds instead of law enforcement, or that there are enough crisis stabilization centers in the state to provide a safe space to de-escalate that is not jail.
Summerville pointed to the licensed professional and psychological license compacts, expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage and requiring private insurance companies to pay under a collaborative care model as other examples of beneficial legislation.
She was backed by Simineo, who applauded the passage of the compacts for mental health professionals. She said it would allow for continuity of care for Wyoming residents if they move or relocate, as well as ensure license mobility for local providers.
“It’s also just going to increase services for Wyoming residents,” she said. “During the COVID crisis and the emergency orders by the governor, we saw an increase of 230% in mental health licensure in Wyoming. That was because those from out-of-state were trying to meet the excessive need in the state, and so we’re excited to see that trend continue.”
Even bills addressing drug treatment courts or safe plans of care for newborns affected by substance abuse or showing withdrawal symptoms were among the mental health conversation.
Every aspect of life impacts mental health, from a resident’s family dynamic to their financial situation.
“It’s really important to take that holistic approach,” Summerville said. “In order to continue working and improving mental health in Wyoming, we have to be able to provide good access to mental health care across the spectrum, that’s no longer just driving up and making an appointment with a counselor. That access comes through hospitals, community mental health centers, schools, law enforcement, the judiciary branch.”