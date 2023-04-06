CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order of disbarment Tuesday morning against former Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, which will go into effect May 5.

The decision was made following an eight-day hearing in February 2022 before the Wyoming State Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility due to charges brought by the Bar's Office of Bar Counsel. They alleged that Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of some of her cases and developed a hostile work environment, leading to a recommendation the district attorney lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming and to reimburse the state bar more than $60,000 in costs.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus