Wyoming Supreme Court Building sign

The Wyoming Supreme Court Building sign is seen in this Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo.

CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that people have a right to obtain settlement agreement records involving government entities because they are documents about the use of public funds.

In other words, the public deserves to know how its government is spending money because those funds are often, in part, collected through people’s taxes.

