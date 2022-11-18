Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship

From left to right, Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer, State Director of Digital Learning and Innovation Laurel Ballard, and Wyoming State Director of the Office of Apprenticeship at U.S. Department of Labor Michael ETA Broad smile and applaud at the conclusion of the Wyoming Department of Education and Professional Teaching Standards Board signing event for a new apprenticeship program in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Oct. 19.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — While applications have opened for candidates hoping to join the new Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative in the spring, funding is still up in the air for Wyoming K-12 school districts.

Officials from the Wyoming Department of Education and the Professional Teaching Standards Board who helped develop the initiative came before the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee looking for solutions Wednesday. They proposed a four-year grant for school districts to reallocate funding to support the program, since the apprentices are not included in the current K-12 funding model.

