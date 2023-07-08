It will be just like old times — and also a throwback to a time even further.
The Albany County Tourism Board and Albany Lodge are bringing back some of the fun family-friendly events this summer at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site.
Three evenings will be devoted to entertainment in the form of the Outlaw Trail Dinner & Show series. Some people may remember when dinner shows were held at the Wyoming Territorial Park in the 1990s and the local organizations wanted to bring back some of those fun western opportunities to the community and visitors, according to a news release.
The Outlaw Trail Dinner & Show is scheduled from 4:30-8 p.m. on July 16, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.
The event will start with a 30-minute gunfight reenactment at the Frontier Town portion of the historic site. The Cheyenne Gunslingers will offer a great family-friendly performance with plenty of blanks fired (earplugs for those who want them will be provided).
Attendees will then get a chance to check out the grounds and chat with the gunslingers. At about 6:30 p.m., a chuckwagon-inspired dinner off flat iron steak, baked potatoes and baked beans will be served. Nick’s Food Rendezvous will be providing the food and Nick is happy to answer any questions on how chuckwagons are used to make food back in the day.
Tables will be set up in the Horse Barn Theater with live western music from the Rusty Chaps on the stage during dinner. Afterward, a section of the Horse Barn Theater will be cleared for dancing. The University of Wyoming Cowboy Country Swing Club also will be there to instruct guests on some swing dance moves while the band plays. Cowboy and cowgirl dress is optional. Feel free to throw on some boots, a hat, jeans and enjoy.
Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yc3xcfty, and hurry before they sell out. Costs are: $40 adult; $30 veteran, student and senior; $25 children; and ages 4 and under are free.
Tickets will include: entry to the event, dinner, live music and a day’s entry to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site before the event scheduled for that Sunday. By using the optional day’s entry, attendees can delve more into the history of the outlaws that passed through the Laramie area.