Toad recovery 2

 Wyoming Game and Fish/courtesy

About 800 Wyoming toads were released recently in a continued team effort to maintain a species endangered and exclusive to the Laramie area.

In early June, toads were released at four sites near Laramie. The release was part of an ongoing effort to assist in the recovery of the species once thought to be extinct. The Wyoming toad was common through the early 1970s, but was believed extinct by 1985. Two years later, a small population was rediscovered.

