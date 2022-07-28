Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.2% in May to 3.1% in June, according to a division of the state Department of Workforce Services.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate peaked at 8.6% in May 2020, and it has been gradually falling since then, said the Research and Planning section of DWS. The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in June, and has remained at that level since March. Unemployment in Wyoming has been lower than the U.S. each month of 2022.

