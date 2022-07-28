The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Between 0.25 and
0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through Pelton Creek downstream to Six Mile Creek in addition
to Middle and Lower Douglas Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Fire Burn
Scar Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground, Rob Roy
Reservoir, Illinois Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground,
Evans Creek Campground, Six Mile Campground, Lake Owen, Lake Owen
Campground, French Creek Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm and Woods
Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wyoming unemployment drops to 3.1% from May to June
Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.2% in May to 3.1% in June, according to a division of the state Department of Workforce Services.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate peaked at 8.6% in May 2020, and it has been gradually falling since then, said the Research and Planning section of DWS. The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in June, and has remained at that level since March. Unemployment in Wyoming has been lower than the U.S. each month of 2022.
From May to June, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and rose slightly, the latest data shows. Unemployment rates sometimes increase in June as young people get out of school and start looking for work. The largest increases occurred in Lincoln (up from 2.9% to 3.7%), Albany (up from 2.5% to 3.1%), Goshen (up from 2.3% to 2.9%), Sweetwater (up from 3.6% to 4.2%) and Uinta (up from 3.3% to 3.9%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.3% to 2.2% as employers hired for the summer tourist season.
From June 2021 to June 2022, unemployment rates fell in every county. Large decreases were seen in Natrona (down from 6.7% to 4.0%), Converse (down from 5.4% to 2.9%), Campbell (down from 6.1% to 3.6%), and Sublette (down from 6.2% to 3.8%) counties. Unemployment rates were unusually high in 2021 because of the pandemic, and recent decreases reflect a return to more normal levels.
Sweetwater County, at 4.2%, posted the highest unemployment rate in June. It was followed by Natrona County at 4.0% and Uinta County at 3.9%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County and Niobrara County (both at 2.2%). The next lowest rates were reported in Weston County at 2.5% and Crook County at 2.6%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 285,600 in June 2021 to 291,800 in June 2022, an increase of 6,200 jobs (2.2%).