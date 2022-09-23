CHEYENNE — The Research and Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August.

Still, Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 4.3%, and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7%.

